Sergio Aguero says Michael Owen's goal against Argentina at 1998 World Cup inspired him

Sergio Aguero says Michael Owen’s solo goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup inspired him to prove himself in the Premier League.

Owen announced himself on the world stage, aged 18, with a memorable goal in England's penalty shootout defeat in Saint-Etienne after a 2-2 draw in the last-16 tie.

Aguero says he took belief as a youngster watching how Owen, who had a similar stature, took the Premier League by storm as a prodigious young talent at Liverpool.

In discussion with Thierry Henry, Aguero said: "When I was a kid I was looking up to Michael Owen. "I've always said. Even in my book. I like him because he's small.

"He had the number 10, just like me in my club, and he played as a forward. So I told myself, if a small player like him is doing well in the Premier League I could make it too.

"Imagine that I was only a kid, I was 9-10 years old, it was in 1996, 97, 98.

"He scored this amazing goal with England [at the 1998 World Cup in France]. I was a kid, and when I saw that goal I couldn't believe my eyes. I was watching the World Cup in my neighbourhood and I was telling everyone I loved Owen."

Aguero began his career at Independiente in his home country, before he moved Atletico Madrid, where he spent five years in the Spanish capital before he arrived in English football at Manchester City in 2011.

The Argentina international has since gone on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer and explains why he has found the Premier League to be a greater challenge than La Liga.

Sergio Aguero celebrated scoring his 176th Premier League goal - a record for an overseas player - earlier this season

"The Premier League is the best league in the world but first, my wish to go and play in Europe," the 31-year-old said.

"I didn't think too much, it was just a wish. My goal was to train, train, and play with the first team, then we'll see.

"Fortunately, I have played in the two best leagues but personally, I prefer the English Premier League. I really enjoyed playing in the Spanish La Liga and the Premier League.

"But the Premier League is fantastic, there's an amazing atmosphere no matter what game you play, stadiums are full. It's beautiful. The football is fast and, on my side, I just love it."