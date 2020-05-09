Premier League players on loan: The 136 facing 'limbo' if season spills over into July

This season's loan deals expire on June 30 and, if the Premier League resumes, the potential for games to spill over into July could cause issues for some 163 players.

Premier League shareholders have discussed the potential for loans to be extended beyond the end of June, but that both clubs and the player involved would need to agree.

That leaves the door open for parent clubs to call their players back, and players to want to return, especially if the league allows clubs to register them to their squads. The transfer and registration window is set to open on June 18.

The French leagues being abandoned has already opened up a pool of players, who have been on loan at French clubs, that could be used for the season run-in. Could Islam Slimani play for Leicester, for example, or William Saliba make his Arsenal debut?

Sky Sports News looks at all the players both on loan in the Premier League or elsewhere from Premier League clubs, who could play an unlikely part in deciding the outcome of the 2019/20 campaign.

Arsenal

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

The Spain attacker will return to Real Madrid on July 1 as things stand, just when he appeared to be getting into Mikel Arteta's team. He had started the last three matches prior to lockdown, having suffered a bad injury in November. If he wants to head back to Spain, that would present a loss to the Gunners for the run-in.

Other loans in: Cedric Soares (Southampton), Pablo Mari (Flamengo)

Loans out: William Saliba (St Etienne), Henrikh Mhkitaryan (Roma), Mohamed Elneny (Besiktas), Konstantinos Mavrapanos (Nuremburg), Dejan Iliev (Jagiellonia Bialystok)

Aston Villa

Pepe Reina (AC Milan)

The veteran Spanish goalkeeper was signed on loan until the end of the season after Tom Heaton suffered a serious knee injury. Heaton is still unlikely to be fit in July, so Villa may need to extend Reina's deal as they battle to avoid relegation. Will the player and AC Milan be willing?

Other loans in: Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea)

Loans out: Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse), James Chester (Stoke), Andre Green (Charlton), James Bree (Luton), Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Derby)

Bournemouth

Harry Wilson (Liverpool)

Bournemouth will be battling to avoid the drop if the season resumes and will need all their best assets - and Wilson has scored six goals in 26 appearances for them. It is hard to see why Liverpool would need him for the final games, with the title all but sealed, so the decision to stay at the Cherries may rest with the player. He has previously admitted he has a decision to make over his future this summer.

Loans out: Harry Arter (Fulham), Asmir Begovic (AC Milan), Brad Smith (Cardiff), Nnamdi Ofoborh (Wycombe)

Brighton

Matt Clarke (at Derby)

Brighton do not have any players on loan from other clubs but they do have a clutch of them elsewhere, including promising young centre-back Matt Clarke. He has done excellently at Derby and the Seagulls have high hopes for him. Could they bring him back and use him, especially if the Championship season is not resumed? They have a space available in their squad having named 24 players when it was updated following the January transfer window.

Other loans out: Jurgen Locadia (Cincinnati), Anthony Knockaert (Fulham), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Tudor Baluta (ADO Den Haag), Florin Andone (Galatasaray), Leo Ostigard (St Pauli), Jan Mlakar (Wigan), Christian Walton (Blackburn), Leon Balogun (Wigan), Victor Gyokeresm(St Pauli), Billy Arce (LDU Quito)

Burnley

Loans out: Ryan Cooney (Morecambe)

Chelsea

Tiemoue Bakayoko (at Monaco)

Chelsea's squad does not have any obvious gaps but they only named 22 players when the lists were updated in February. With the French Ligue 1 abandoned, they could use Bakayoko if they could register him but already have an abundance of options in defensive-midfield.

Other loans out: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Roma), Kenedy (Getafe), Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig), Victor Moses (Inter Milan), Baba Rahman (Mallorca), Matt Miazga (Reading), Charly Musonda (Vitesse Arnhem), Nathan (Atletico Mineiro), Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers)

Crystal Palace

Aleksander Sorloth (at Trabzonspor)

The Norway international is statistically the top-performing striker in the Turkish Super Lig this season and subsequently been linked with bigger clubs than Palace. The Eagles cannot recall him from what is a two-season loan agreement without paying a fee, according to reports, or unless Sorloth forces a return himself.

Other loans out: Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday), Jaroslaw Jach (Rakow Czestochowa), Scott Banks (Alloa), Ryan Inniss (Newport)

Everton

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)

The Frenchman has been first-choice right-back under Carlo Ancelotti so the club would be keen for him to stick around beyond the end of his current agreement if need be. If an issue arose, would Jonjoe Kenny emerge as an option if the Bundesliga is completed by the end of June? Only if the club was able to register him. They have four spaces.

Loans out: Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke), Yannick Bolasie (Sporting Lisbon), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Sandro Ramirez (Real Valladolid), Mo Besic (Sheffield United), Kieran Dowell (Wigan), Matt Pennington (Hull), Luke Garbutt (Ipswich), Shani Tarashaj (Emmen)

Leicester

Islam Slimani (at Monaco)

The French Ligue 1 season has already been scrapped but with Slimani and Adrien Silva, who both joined Monaco, not in the Foxes' Premier League squad it remains to be seen whether they can be registered and feature in the run-in. There is one space available if the Premier League were to allow registration.

Loans in: Ryan Bennett (Wolves)

Other loans out: Adrien Silva (Monaco), Filip Benkovic (Bristol City), Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina), Fousseni Diabate (Amiens), Andy King (Huddersfield), George Thomas (ADO Den Haag)

Liverpool

Marko Grujic (at Hertha Berlin)

With Liverpool having one hand on the Premier League title and a fresh squad, there is unlikely to be any reason to demand Grujic's return. But the Bundesliga could be completed by June 30, which would mean Grujic's natural return and availability for Liverpool's potential run-in, if the league allows him to register and fill one of the two spots remaining in their squad. He has said he wants to try to stake a claim at the Reds this summer.

Other loans out: Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Ben Woodburn (Oxford), Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz), Sheyi Ojo (Rangers)

Manchester City

Angelino (at RB Leipzig)

With the title all but out of their grasp, City will return looking to cement their place as runners-up and try to cut the amount of points by which Liverpool finish above them. It is unlikely they will need any of their loan players for this, but Angelino may be in limbo over his future. Leipzig have an option to make his move permanent. Will they take it?

Other loans out: Pedro Porro (Real Valladolid), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Jack Harrison (Leeds), Ante Palaversa (KV Oostende), Philippe Sandler RSC Anderlecht), Aleix Garcia (Royal Excel Mouscron), Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn), Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough), Arijanet Muric (Nottingham Forest), Luka Ilic (NAC Breda), Daniel Arzani (Celtic), Ko Itakura (Groningen), Ryotoro Meshino (Hearts)

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenua)

The striker's loan from the Chinese Super League is reportedly set to expire even earlier than June - on May 31 - with United keen to extend it until the end of the season while they weigh up whether to try and sign him on a permanent deal. Having just begun to show good form, he would be a huge miss for United as they try to seal a Champions League spot.

Loans out: Chris Smalling (Roma), Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan), Marcos Rojo (Estudiantes), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham), Joel Pereira (Hearts)

Newcastle

Danny Rose (Tottenham)

Rose has found a new lease of life under Steve Bruce after a bad ending to this time at Tottenham, but his situation is complicated further by the potential takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia. His loan does not include a permanent option so he will return to Spurs on July 1 unless an agreement is found. But, if the takeover is completed before then, will the new owners want to keep him? The other players on loan face a similar situation.

Other loans in: Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan), Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke)

Loans out: Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday), Freddie Woodman (Swansea), Achraf Lazaar (Cosenza), Rolando Aarons (Motherwell), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham)

Norwich

Ondrej Duda (Hoffenheim)

Norwich are confident of keeping Duda for the rest of the campaign if it spills over into July, following talks with Hertha Berlin. The Slovakia midfielder has impressed since joining and Hertha are said to be content for the player to stay. The Canaries are hopeful he remains keen to see out the campaign too, as they fight to stay in the Premier League if and when the season resumes.

Loans out: Rocky Bushiri (Sint-Truidense), Philip Heise (Nuremburg), Melvin Sitti (Sochaux-Montbeliard), Sean Raggett (Portsmouth), Louis Thompson (MK Dons), Carlton Morris (MK Dons), Josh Coley (Dunfermline), Mason Bloomfield (Crawley), Sam McCallum (Coventry)

Sheffield United

Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Manchester United are still considering whether to let Henderson remain at the Blades if the season spills over into July, and if they are not then it would be a huge blow to Chris Wilder, who has relied on him as his No 1 goalkeeper for nearly two seasons now.

Other loans in: Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer Leverkusen), Mo Besic (Everton), Richairo Zivkovic (Changchun Yatai)

Loans out: Callum Robinson (West Brom), Ravel Morrison (Middlesbrough), Ben Heneghen (Blackpool), Mark Duffy (ADO Den Haag), Kean Bryan (Bolton), Nathan Thomas (Carlisle), Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe)

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)

The right-back has only made one start since joining from Spurs in January but Southampton would be keen to keep him for the rest of the campaign, with an interest in a permanent deal in the summer and his parent club open to a sale when the transfer window eventually reopens.

Other loans in: Kevin Danso (Augsburg)

Loans out: Mario Lemina (Galatasaray), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), Cedric Soares (Arsenal), Fraser Forster (Celtic), Wesley Hoedt (Royal Antwerp), Guido Carrillo (Leganes), Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria), Harrison Reed (Fulham), Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls), Jake Hasketh (Lincoln), Jack Rose (Walsall)

Tottenham

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica)

The Portugal youngster is on a two-season loan deal so there should not be any issues facing Spurs and Fernandes should the season extend beyond June 30. He will be hoping to stake a place in the team and develop his potential. Spurs still have five spots available in their squad list so could, in theory, bring any loan player back on July 1 and play them if registration is permitted.

Loans out: Danny Rose (Newcastle), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Jack Clarke (QPR), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton)

Watford

Loans out: Cucho Hernandez (Real Mallorca), Ken Sema (Udinese), Dimtri Foulquier (Granada), Ben Wilmot (Swansea), Marc Navarro (Leganes), Pontus Dahlberg (Emmen), Jerome Sinclair (VVV Venlo), Kwasi Sibo (Ibiza)

West Ham

Jordan Hugill (at QPR)

West Ham have plenty of striker options and there are currently no spaces in their 25-man squad for anyone to be registered, should that be allowed. They do not have any players on loan from other clubs to lose either.

Other loans out: Grady Diangana (West Brom), Winston Reid (Sporting Kansas City), Josh Cullen (Charlton), Sead Haksabanovic (Norrkoping), Roberto (Deportivo Alaves)

Wolves

Patrick Cutrone (at Fiorentina)

Wolves only named 18 players in their squad in February and Cutrone is classed as an U21, so could feature if he was recalled. He is one for the future, after signing for more than £16m from AC Milan last summer. He tested positive for coronavirus while on loan at Fiorentina, who are likely to still want him to feature for them if Serie A resumes, having impressed for them.

Other loans out: Enzo Loiodice (Dijon), Jesus Vallejo (Granada), Ryan Bennett (Leicester), Leo Bonatini (Vitoria), Rafa Mir (Huesca), Roderick Miranda (Famalicao), Luke Matheson (Rochdale), Will Norris (Ipswich), Jordan Graham (Gillingham)