ePL Invitational: James Maddison crowned FIFA king after seeing off John Egan

James Maddison won the second edition of the ePremier League Invitational after beating Sheffield United's John Egan in the final.

The Leicester City and England midfielder breezed past the Blades defender in a one-sided final that ended 5-1 in the favour of the Foxes.

Maddison was just nine minutes away from a semi-final elimination against Aston Villa's Keinan Davis when trailing 3-1, but staged a remarkable late salvo to take the game to Golden Goal. There, he scored first to book a place in the final against Egan, who beat Max Aarons of Norwich 2-1 in the other semi-final.

It brings an end to a week full of FIFA action in a tournament where all 20 clubs were represented in the second tournament since lockdown with the prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Semi-final results

James Maddison 4-3 Keinan Davis

John Egan 2-1 Max Aarons