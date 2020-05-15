England and Arsenal great Kenny Sansom 'ill' in hospital

Kenny Sansom made 86 appearances for England during his career

England and Arsenal great Kenny Sansom has been taken to hospital after falling ill.

"He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a tweet from Sansom's official account said.

Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny. — Kenny Sansom (@KennySansom03) May 15, 2020

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Sansom played 86 times for England between 1979 and 1988, making him the nation's second-most capped full-back behind Ashley Cole.

Sansom captained Arsenal when they won the League Cup in 1987

The 61-year-old began his career at Crystal Palace, where he won the Second Division title in 1979 before moving to Arsenal a year later.

Sansom captained Arsenal to the League Cup in 1987, while he also featured in the First Division PFA Team of the Year for eight seasons in a row.

After leaving Arsenal in 1988, he went on to play for Newcastle, QPR, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford.