Premier League's funniest moments: Jimmy Bullard, Mick McCarthy and more

5:03 A look through the years at some of the funniest moments in Premier League history! From Mick McCarthy's Careless Whisper to Jimmy Bullard's hilarious antics A look through the years at some of the funniest moments in Premier League history! From Mick McCarthy's Careless Whisper to Jimmy Bullard's hilarious antics

We could all do with a laugh during lockdown - and we've compiled even more of the funniest moments in Premier League history for you all in one place. from Jimmy Bullard's short shorts to Mick McCarthy's music video audition...

Down the years there's been so many moments to smile at you may have forgotten a few - and we've had to fit them into two videos.

In our second round-up video, think Mario Balotelli's 'Why Always Me', think David Dunn providing a new skill even he wasn't ready for, think Ashley Young accidentally pranking Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Click play above to watch the Premier League's funniest moments - and click here to look back at part one!