South Korean club denies using sex dolls as fans but apologises for controversy

FC Seoul filled empty seats with mannequins provided by Dalkom, a company which does manufacture sex dolls

A South Korean football club has apologised after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match in Seoul on Sunday.

In a statement, FC Seoul expressed sincere remorse over the controversy, but insisted they used mannequins, not sex dolls, to mimic a home crowd during its 1-0 win over Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

Following a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's top-flight K-League returned to action 10 days ago without spectators.

With players competing in front of rows of empty seats, some football and baseball teams have been trying to create a festive and humorous atmosphere that involves filling stands with huge team banners, pictures of mask-wearing fans and even vegetables.

FC Seoul said it was attempting to add an element of fun with the mannequins. The team said it was repeatedly reassured by Dalkom, the company that produced the mannequins, that they were not sexual products.

But when providing its products for the stadium, Dalkom reused some of the mannequins it previously supplied to another company, FC Seoul said.

The club's statement did not directly address criticism of why it chose to work with Dalkom, which does manufacture sex dolls, according to the company's website, or why nearly all the mannequins at the stadium were female in design.

The K-League has advised players to avoid excessive goal celebrations, while handshakes, spitting and talking closely with other players on the field are banned as part of its anti-virus measures.