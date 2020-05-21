EFL talks: League One play-off plan, Stevenage face relegation

Sky Bet League One is set to be decided on unweighted points-per-game while Stevenage are set to be relegated from League Two after the latest EFL Board meeting.

There have been disagreements between the League One clubs over how to continue the campaign and, any decision to curtail the season, will only take place if the clubs vote in favour of doing so.

League Two clubs have already voted to end their season early, pending approval from the EFL and the FA.

League Two clubs agreed that three teams should be promoted to League One, the promotion play-offs should still take place and no teams should be relegated to the National League - but the EFL have now said that relegation across all three divisions of the EFL is "integral" to the integrity of the competition.

A club should be relegated to the National League, the EFL board states, "provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020-21 (i.e. the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play)".

As well as setting out the principle on relegation, the EFL board says the play-offs should be played in the event of curtailment but should not be extended beyond the regular four teams.

It also says that the decision to curtail in each division should require a 51 per cent majority among the clubs concerned, with League One sides in open disagreement about whether to stop or play on.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: "In the event that a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019-20 season, the EFL board is recommending that the league adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions.

"The board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find, but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is needed for the good of the league and its members."