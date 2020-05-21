Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

What's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Last Updated: 21/05/20 9:53pm

Make sure you tune in this weekend to catch Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday, the Sunday Supplement and a whole lot more...

    Saturday

    Soccer AM

    Joining Fenners and Jimmy Bullard this week are Ellen White, Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp, while Tubes chats to Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

    Soccer AM

    May 23, 2020, 10:00am

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    Soccer Saturday

    Jeff Stelling and usual guests Alan McInally, Phil Thompson, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Chris Kamara are here to discuss all the big talking points from the world of football.

    Gillette Soccer Saturday

    May 23, 2020, 3:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    Sunday

    Sunday Supplement

    Host Geoff Shreeves and Jason Burt (The Telegraph), Shaun Custis (The Sun) and Alyson Rudd (The Times) will be getting stuck into the stories making the back pages.

    The Sunday Supplement

    May 24, 2020, 10:00am

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    The Women's Football Show

    Jess Creighton and former England international Sue Smith look at all the latest news from around the world of women's football, with guests and pundits joining to discuss it all.

    The Football Show

    May 24, 2020, 12:30pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

    PL Retro: Arsenal vs Man Utd, Sheff Utd vs Wigan, Liverpool vs Man City

    Relive three classic Premier League encounters back-to-back on Sky Sports this Sunday. Up first, we wind the clocks back to 1997 at Highbury, and a five-goal thriller between title rivals Arsenal Manchester United.

    PL Retro

    May 24, 2020, 2:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Arsenal vs Man Utd '97 - Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event from 2pm

    Attention the turns to a pivotal clash at the bottom of the Premier League from the final day of the 2006/07 season where Sheffield United hosted Wigan at Bramall Lane.

    PL Retro

    May 24, 2020, 4:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Sheff Utd vs Wigan '07 - Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event from 4pm

    The nostalgia trip ends at Anfield, with Liverpool thrilling clash against Manchester City from Janaury 2018 completing the triple-header.

    PL Retro

    May 24, 2020, 6:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Liverpool vs Man City '18 - Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm

    Monday

    PL Retro: Arsenal vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Man City, C Palace vs Liverpool

    Kick-off Bank Holiday Monday with a classic north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs from the Emirates in 2010.

    PL Retro

    May 25, 2020, 11:00am

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Arsenal vs Spurs '10 - Sky Sports Premier League from 11am

    If one derby wasn't enough, cast your mind back to a thriller from Manchester in 2009 as United hosted noisy neighbours City and 'welcomed' Carlos Tevez back to Old Trafford.

    PL Retro

    May 25, 2020, 1:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Man Utd vs Man City '09 - Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

    The bank holiday triple-header ends with title-chasing Liverpool's infamous visit to Crystal Palace at the end of the 2013/14 season, a classic Premier League clash which will be forever remembered as 'Crystanbul'.

    Also See:

    PL Retro

    May 25, 2020, 3:00pm

    Live on

    Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass
    • Crystal Palace vs Liverpool '14 - Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm

    Weekdays

    The Football Show

    Sky Sports' weekday football show continues as Kelly Cates and David Jones are joined by a selection of top Sky Sports pundits and special guests.

    Watch The Football Show from 9am each weekday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.

    Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

    Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

    Trending

    ©2020 Sky UK