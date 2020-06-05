WSL: New season to begin on weekend of September 5/6

Chelsea were crowned WSL champions over Manchester City on Friday

The new Women's Super League (WSL) season will begin on the weekend of September 5/6.

On the day Chelsea were crowned WSL champions ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, the Football Association has confirmed when football in the women's game will get back underway.

The decision for when the WSL will return was made at an FA Board meeting on Friday lunchtime, shortly after news broke that the 2019/20 season had been curtailed.

The FA are hoping to open the transfer window on June 19, closing on September 10.

Aston Villa will replace Liverpool in the 12-team division for the new season after their relegation was confirmed by the points-per-game system used to decide the outcome of the WSL table.

The resolution of the 2019-20 Women's FA Cup, which is at the quarter-final stage, is still under review and the FA Board will meet to discuss the matter later this month.