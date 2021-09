Live football on Sky Sports

See which games are live on Sky Sports this weekend when club football returns to the top of the agenda...

Plan your viewing throughout September and October with our handy day-by-day guide and check out Sky Sports' latest offers.

This week, as well as two live third-round games on Sky Sports Football, Soccer Special will be showing every goal as they go in from every Carabao Cup game on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watch Gillette Soccer Special on both Tuesday and Wednesday night from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News.

Wednesday September 22

Man Utd v West Ham - Carabao Cup third round, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Gillette Soccer Special - Watch all the Carabao Cup third-round goals as they go in - Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News from 7pm.

Friday September 24

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix, kick-off 7.30pm

West Brom vs QPR - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 25

Everton Women vs Birmingham Women - WSL, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 11.30am

Reading vs Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Brentford vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 5.30pm

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United - MLS, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8.30pm

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC - Division 1 Femenine, Sky Sports, kick-off TBC

Sunday September 26

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls - MLS, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30am

St Mirren vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

Southampton vs Wolves - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Bochum vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, Sky Sports app, kick-off 2.30pm

Arsenal vs Tottenham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Frieburg vs Augsburg - Bundesliga, Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Arsenal Women vs Man City Women - WSL, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday September 27

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday September 28

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Cardiff vs West Brom - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Huddersfield vs Blackburn - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Hull vs Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Preston vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

QPR vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 29

Fulham vs Swansea - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Derby vs Reading - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Luton vs Coventry - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Millwall vs Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Peterborough vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Football Red Button, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday September 30

Atalanta United vs Inter Miami - MLS, kick-off, Sky Sports Football, 12am

Friday October 1

Stoke vs West Brom - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday October 2

Coventry vs Fulham - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 3

Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women - WSL, kick-off 11.30am

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

Crystal Palace vs Leicester - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Birmingham Women vs Man Utd Women - WSL, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday October 9

Forest Green vs Swindon - Sky Bet League Two, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami - MLS, kick-off 11pm

Sunday October 10

Chelsea Women vs Leicester Women - WSL, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Arsenal Women vs Everton Women - WSL, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Friday October 15

West Brom vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 16

Fulham vs QPR - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Brentford vs Chelsea - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 17

Swansea vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

Everton vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 18

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 19

Stoke vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday October 20

Swansea vs West Brom - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday October 22

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 23

Cardiff vs Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Man City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 24

St Mirren vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

West Ham vs Tottenham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday October 29

QPR vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday October 30

Fulham vs West Brom - Sky Bet Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Tottenham vs Man Utd - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 31

Motherwell vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

Norwich vs Leeds - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 1

Wolves vs Everton - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 5

Southampton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 6

Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday November 7

Arsenal vs Watford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

West Ham vs Liverpool Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 20

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 21

Man City vs Everton - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Leeds - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 27

Brighton vs Leeds - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 28

Brentford vs Everton - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Man Utd - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

*TV transmission to be delayed