Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Sunday 3 September 2023 09:50, UK
Keep across all the football you can watch during the 2023/24 season on Sky Sports in the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL, SWPL and Bundesliga.
Newcastle will now host Brentford on Saturday September 16 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports, due to their first Champions League Group F match at AC Milan taking place on the following Tuesday.
As a result of that fixture change, Arsenal's trip to Everton will now be played on Sunday September 17 at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.
Manchester United also have a new date for their trip to Sheffield United which will now take place on Saturday October 21 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports, due to their Champions League Group A against Copenhagen being scheduled for the following Tuesday.
Sunday September 3
Rangers vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Monday September 4
Cambridge vs Reading - League One, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 9
Derby vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm
Friday September 15
Southampton vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 16
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Newcastle vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday September 17
Millwall vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
SV Darmstadt 98 vs M'gladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday September 18
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday September 19
Preston vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday September 20
Norwich vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 23
Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Brentford vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 24
Arsenal vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Sheffield United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday September 26
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday September 27
Newcastle vs Man City - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 30
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 1
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Monday October 2
Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Thursday October 5
Celtic vs Glasgow City - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday October 7
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 8
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 21
Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday October 22
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 23
Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 27
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 28
Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 29
West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm
Wednesday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 30
Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.
You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
