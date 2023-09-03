Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep across all the football you can watch during the 2023/24 season on Sky Sports in the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL, SWPL and Bundesliga.

Newcastle will now host Brentford on Saturday September 16 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports, due to their first Champions League Group F match at AC Milan taking place on the following Tuesday.

As a result of that fixture change, Arsenal's trip to Everton will now be played on Sunday September 17 at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United also have a new date for their trip to Sheffield United which will now take place on Saturday October 21 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports, due to their Champions League Group A against Copenhagen being scheduled for the following Tuesday.

Sunday September 3

Rangers vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Monday September 4

Cambridge vs Reading - League One, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 9

Derby vs Northampton - League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday September 15

Southampton vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 16

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Cardiff vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday September 17

Millwall vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

SV Darmstadt 98 vs M'gladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 18

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday September 19

Preston vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday September 20

Norwich vs Leicester - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 23

Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Brentford vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 24

Arsenal vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sheffield United vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday September 26

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday September 27

Newcastle vs Man City - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 30

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 1

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Monday October 2

Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday October 5

Celtic vs Glasgow City - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday October 7

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 8

Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 21

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday October 22

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 23

Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 27

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 28

Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 29

West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.