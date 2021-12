Live football on Sky Sports: Games to watch at New Year

See what's coming up on Sky Sports today, this week and beyond, with live football in store from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, WSL and more...

Christmas is for football and there will be over 60 live games this Christmas on Sky Sports across the Premier League, the EFL, Carabao Cup, WSL, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga.

Plan your viewing throughout December with our handy day-by-day guide and check out Sky Sports' latest offers.

Saturday January 1

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2

Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3

Swansea vs Fulham - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 3pm

Manchester United vs Wolves - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Wednesday January 7

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday January 8

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday January 7

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Women's Super League, Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, kick-off 7pm

Sunday January 9

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

West Ham vs Man Utd - Women's Super League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 6.45pm

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Monday January 10

Senegal vs Zimbabwe - AFCON, kick-off 1pm

Guinea vs Malawi - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Morocco vs Ghana - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Comoros vs Gabon - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Tuesday January 11

Algeria vs Sierra Lenone - AFCON, kick-off 1pm

Nigeria vs Egypt - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Wednesday January 12

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Tunisia vs Mali - AFCON, kick-off 1pm

Mauritania vs Gambia - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Equatorial Guinea vs Ethiopia - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Thursday January 13

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Cameroon vs Ethiopia - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Friday January 14

Senegal vs Guinea - AFCON, kick-off 1pm

Malawi vs Zimbabwe - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Morocco vs Comoros - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Gabon vs Ghana - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 15

Nigeria vs Sudan - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Sunday January 16

Gambia vs Mali - AFCON, kick-off 1pm

West Ham vs Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Tunisia vs Mauritania - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Tottenham vs West Ham - Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football and Premier League, kick-off 6.45pm

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 17

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Cape Verde vs Cameroon - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Tuesday January 18

Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

Malawi vs Senegal - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Zimbabwe vs Guinea - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Gabon vs Morocco - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Ghana vs Comoros - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Wednesday January 19

Egypt vs Sudan - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Thursday January 20

Ivory Coast vs Algeria - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - AFCON, kick-off 4pm

Gambia vs Tunisia - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Mali vs Mauritania - AFCON, kick-off 7pm

Friday January 21

Watford vs Norwich City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 22

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 4pm

Chelsea vs Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Man City vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 6.45pm

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 7pm

Monday January 24

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 7pm

Tuesday January 25

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 7pm

Wednesday January 26

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON round of 16, kick-off 7pm

Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday January 29

Ross County vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

TBC - AFCON quarter-final, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON quarter-final, kick-off 7pm

Sunday January 30

TBC - AFCON quarter-final, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON quarter-final, kick-off 7pm

Tuesday February 1

Hearts vs Hibs - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday February 2

Celtic v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

TBC - AFCON semi-final, kick-off 7pm

Thursday February 3

TBC - AFCON semi-final, kick-off 7pm

Sunday February 6

Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 1pm

Rangers vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON 3/4 place play-off, kick-off 4pm

TBC - AFCON final, kick-off 7pm

Saturday February 12

Norwich City vs Manchester City, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Leicester vs West Ham, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 19

Man City vs Tottenham - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 20

Dundee Utd vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12p

Leeds vs Man Utd - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Wolves vs Leicester - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 25

Southampton vs Norwich - Sky Sports Premier League kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 26

Everton vs Man City - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 27

Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs Leicester - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm*

Sunday April 3