Live football on Sky Sports: Over 60 games this Christmas

See what's coming up on Sky Sports today, this week and beyond, with live football in store from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, WSL and more...

Christmas is for football and there will be over 60 live games this Christmas on Sky Sports across the Premier League, the EFL, Carabao Cup, WSL, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga.

Plan your viewing throughout December with our handy day-by-day guide and check out Sky Sports' latest offers.

Friday December 17

Barnsley vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday December 18

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Leeds United vs Arsenal - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 19

Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 12pm

Newcastle vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Arsenal vs Brighton - Women's Super League, Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday December 20

Fulham vs Sheffield United - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday December 21

Arsenal vs Sunderland - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday December 21

Tottenham vs West Ham - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 26

St Johnstone vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Barnsley vs Stoke - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Brighton vs Brentford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Monday December 27

Doncaster vs Sunderland - League One, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm

Derby vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm

QPR vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 5.30pm

Newcastle vs Manchester United - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 29

Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday December 30

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 7.45pm

Saturday January 1

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3

Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm

Swansea vs Fulham - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm

Manchester United vs Wolves - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday January 14

Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 15

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 16

West Ham vs Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 16

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday January 21

Watford vs Norwich City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday January 22

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23

Chelsea vs Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 12

Norwich City vs Manchester City, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Leicester vs West Ham, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

* Watford vs Norwich is subject to change should either club be involved in an FA Cup third round replay