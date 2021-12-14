Live football on Sky Sports: Over 60 games this Christmas

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports today with our day-by-day TV guide; see what's coming up in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga

Tuesday 14 December 2021 17:37, UK

There’s a feast of football this festive season live on Sky Sports

See what's coming up on Sky Sports today, this week and beyond, with live football in store from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, WSL and more...

Christmas is for football and there will be over 60 live games this Christmas on Sky Sports across the Premier League, the EFL, Carabao Cup, WSL, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga.

Plan your viewing throughout December with our handy day-by-day guide and check out Sky Sports' latest offers.

Friday December 17

  • Barnsley vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday December 18

  • Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
  • Leeds United vs Arsenal - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 19

  • Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 12pm
  • Newcastle vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm
  • Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
  • Arsenal vs Brighton - Women's Super League, Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday December 20

  • Fulham vs Sheffield United - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday December 21

  • Arsenal vs Sunderland - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday December 21

  • Tottenham vs West Ham - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 26

  • St Johnstone vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
  • Barnsley vs Stoke - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
  • Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
  • Brighton vs Brentford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Monday December 27

  • Doncaster vs Sunderland - League One, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm
  • Derby vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
  • QPR vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 5.30pm
  • Newcastle vs Manchester United - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 29

  • Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday December 30

  • Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 7.45pm

Saturday January 1

  • Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm
  • Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 2

  • Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm
  • Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
  • Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday January 3

  • Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
  • Swansea vs Fulham - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
  • Manchester United vs Wolves - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday January 14

  • Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 15

  • Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 16

  • West Ham vs Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 16

  • Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday January 21

  • Watford vs Norwich City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday January 22

  • Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 23

  • Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 23

  • Chelsea vs Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday February 12

  • Norwich City vs Manchester City, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13

  • Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
  • Leicester vs West Ham, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

* Watford vs Norwich is subject to change should either club be involved in an FA Cup third round replay

