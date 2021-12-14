Live football on Sky Sports: Over 60 games this Christmas

See what's coming up on Sky Sports today, this week and beyond, with live football in store from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL, WSL and more...
Christmas is for football and there will be over 60 live games this Christmas on Sky Sports across the Premier League, the EFL, Carabao Cup, WSL, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga.
Plan your viewing throughout December with our handy day-by-day guide and check out Sky Sports' latest offers.
- Get Sky Sports: Over 60 live games this Christmas
- Get NOW to stream the big moments
- Premier League 2021/22 - all the fixtures
- Championship fixtures | League One fixtures | League Two fixtures
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | WSL fixtures
Friday December 17
- Barnsley vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday December 18
Trending
- Brundle: Max a worthy champion... but finale proved F1 must change
- Auba stripped of Arsenal captaincy | Arteta: Situation 'unpleasant'
- Verstappen back on track as F1 awaits Merc's next move
- Kathrine Switzer: I showed the world women can run
- Salah misses out as 10 PL players make World XI shortlist
- Transfer Centre LIVE! What now for Auba?
- Man Utd's match at Brentford off due to Covid
- Covid cancellations: Which games are off? What are the rules?
- Mardle's World Championship predictions
- PL Predictions: 22/1 Leeds can stun Man City
- Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
- Leeds United vs Arsenal - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 19
- Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 12pm
- Newcastle vs Manchester City - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2.15pm
- Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
- Arsenal vs Brighton - Women's Super League, Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday December 20
- Fulham vs Sheffield United - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm
Tuesday December 21
- Arsenal vs Sunderland - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday December 21
- Tottenham vs West Ham - Carabao Cup, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 26
- St Johnstone vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
- Barnsley vs Stoke - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
- Brighton vs Brentford - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Monday December 27
- Doncaster vs Sunderland - League One, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm
- Derby vs West Brom - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
- QPR vs Bournemouth - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 5.30pm
- Newcastle vs Manchester United - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday December 29
- Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.45pm
Thursday December 30
- Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 7.45pm
Saturday January 1
- Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 12.30pm
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 2
- Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm
- Brentford vs Aston Villa - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
- Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday January 3
- Hibernian vs Heart of Midlothian - Scottish Premiership, Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12.30pm
- Swansea vs Fulham - Championship, Sky Sports Football, kick off 3pm
- Manchester United vs Wolves - Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Friday January 14
- Brighton vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 15
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 16
- West Ham vs Leeds, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 16
- Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday January 21
- Watford vs Norwich City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm*
Saturday January 22
- Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 23
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Sunday January 23
- Chelsea vs Tottenham, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday February 12
- Norwich City vs Manchester City, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 13
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 2pm
- Leicester vs West Ham, Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
* Watford vs Norwich is subject to change should either club be involved in an FA Cup third round replay