Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...
Saturday 20 January 2024 17:16, UK
What's coming up on Sky Sports in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more...
Sunday January 21
Leeds United vs Preston North End - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Morocco vs DR Congo - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Liverpool - Women's Super League, kick-off 2.30pm
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Zambia vs Tanzania - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
West Ham vs Tottenham - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm
South Africa vs Namibia - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Monday January 22
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
Cape Verde vs Egypt - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Mozambique vs Ghana - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Leicester City vs Ipswich Town - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday January 23
Gambia vs Cameroon - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
Guinea vs Senegal - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Angola vs Burkina - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Mauritania vs Algeria - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday January 24
Namibia vs Mali - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
South Africa vs Tunisia - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm
Tanzania vs DR Congo - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Zambia vs Morocco - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm
Fulham vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm
Saturday January 27
St Mirren vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Brighton vs Chelsea - Women's Super League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 28
Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town - Championship, kick-off 1.30pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday February 2
Bristol City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 3
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 4
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Manchester United vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Chelsea vs Everton - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday February 5
Brentford vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 6
Rangers vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday February 7
Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 9
Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City - Championship, 8pm
Saturday February 10
Ipswich Town vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 11
Coventry vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm
West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 12
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 13
Swansea City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 16
West Brom vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 17
Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 18
Brighton vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Sheffield United vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Luton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 23
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 27
Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday February 28
Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 3
Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
