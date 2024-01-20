Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

What's coming up on Sky Sports in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more...

Sunday January 21

Leeds United vs Preston North End - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Morocco vs DR Congo - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Women's Super League, kick-off 2.30pm

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Zambia vs Tanzania - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

West Ham vs Tottenham - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm

South Africa vs Namibia - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Monday January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

Cape Verde vs Egypt - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Mozambique vs Ghana - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

Guinea vs Senegal - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Angola vs Burkina - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Mauritania vs Algeria - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 24

Namibia vs Mali - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

South Africa vs Tunisia - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 5pm

Tanzania vs DR Congo - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Zambia vs Morocco - Africa Cup of Nations, kick-off 8pm

Fulham vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8pm

Saturday January 27

St Mirren vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Brighton vs Chelsea - Women's Super League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 28

Queens Park Rangers vs Huddersfield Town - Championship, kick-off 1.30pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Women's Super League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 2

Bristol City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 3

Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 4

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Manchester United vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Chelsea vs Everton - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday February 5

Brentford vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 6

Rangers vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday February 7

Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City - Championship, 8pm

Saturday February 10

Ipswich Town vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 11

Coventry vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm

West Ham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 12

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 13

Swansea City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 16

West Brom vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 17

Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 18

Brighton vs Liverpool - WSL, kick-off 12pm

St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Sheffield United vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Luton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 23

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 27

Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday February 28

Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 3

Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

