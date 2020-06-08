Tony Dunne: Manchester United European Cup winner dies aged 78

Tony Dunne spent over a decade at Manchester United

Tony Dunne, a European Cup winner with Manchester United, has died at the age of 78, former clubs Shelbourne and Bolton have announced.

Dunne was part of Sir Matt Busby's side that lifted the trophy at Wembley in 1968 after defeating Benfica 4-1.

The Republic of Ireland international spent over a decade at Old Trafford, also winning two First Division titles and an FA Cup.

United posted on Twitter: "One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace."

More to follow...