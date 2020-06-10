Sky Sports News Quiz: Terms and Conditions

Please refer to the below terms and conditions for the Sky Sports News Quiz.

Eligibility

1. This promotion is open to residents of UK and Republic of Ireland residents, aged 18 years or over. Proof of age may be required. Employees (or family members of employees) of any British Sky Broadcasting Group company ("Sky"), companies associated with the promotion and all affiliates of such companies may not enter the promotion.

Promotional Period

2. This promotion opens at the start of the live quiz broadcast on Sky Sports News, on 16th June, 19.30. All entries must be received by the end of the live quiz.

Entry Requirements

3. To enter this promotion, all you need to do is visit skysports.com/play during the broadcast of the Sky Sports News Quiz and play along in real-time.

4. Entries sent in through agents, third parties or multiple accounts will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will be disqualified.

Winner Selection and notification

5. One winner will be selected based on the highest number of points earned during the quiz. Points are earned by correctly answering each question in the fastest possible time. The winner will be required to submit their contact details via an on-screen prompt at the end of the quiz.

6. The winner will be required to provide the following information to the Promoter (or third party it nominates to issue and manage the prize) via the voting controller on skysports.com/quiz, immediately after being informed that they've won: full name, phone number and residential address to send the prize to.

7. The winner must provide their contact details when prompted at the end of the quiz. If the winner does not respond, the prize will be forfeited.

Prizes

8. The winner will receive the following prize: 1x (one) Sky soundbox. For more product information visit sky.com/soundbox.

Data Protection

9. Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

General

10. The promoter does not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay the sending or receipt of your entry. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt.

11. There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

12. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control.

13. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the Promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from the enjoyment of the prize; and/or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize beyond the Promoter's control; and for any act or default of any third party supplier.

14. The terms and conditions of any other third party supplier will also apply to the prize where applicable. If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these shall take precedence.

15. The Promoter will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

16. The Promoter's decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. Entries that do not comply in full with these entry terms and conditions will be disqualified.

17. The Promoter may refuse or disqualify any entry (including winning entries) if there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or if the entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the entrant to deal with their entry, acts in a way towards the Promoter, other entrants or Sky staff which the Promoter reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If the winning entry is disqualified the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant.

18. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this promotion.

19. This promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Promoter: Sky UK Limited, Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD.