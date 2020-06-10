EFL confirms six positive coronavirus tests in Championship; Two at Portsmouth in League One

The EFL has confirmed six positive cases across four Championship clubs in the latest round of coronavirus testing with two positive cases at League One club Portsmouth and none in League Two.

A total of 1,192 players and staff were tested in the Championship, with one of the positive results already known to be Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, who received confirmation of his positive test before a friendly with Manchester United.

There were 137 tests taken across the four play-off teams in League One, with Portsmouth announcing two of their players had recorded the only positive tests. The equivalent teams in League Two came back with a clean bill of health.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill tested positive on Tuesday

"Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that two players have tested positive for Covid-19," a club statement read.

"Neither were showing any symptoms and will now self-isolate in accordance with EFL guidelines.

"The club will respect medical confidentiality and not name the players concerned or make any further comment on this matter."

Meanwhile, there was one positive case in the latest round of coronavirus tests in the Premier League after a total of 1,213 players and staff were tested on Monday and Tuesday.