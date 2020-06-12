Northern Irish champions Linfield deny kit is inspired by the UVF

Northern Ireland champions Linfield have been forced to deny claims their new away kit is inspired by a loyalist paramilitary group.

The orange and purple colours led to accusations on social media the design was similar to the flag of the Ulster Volunteer Force.

Our new Umbro away top for 20/21 has been revealed 😍 pic.twitter.com/2FfzSGYUzz — Linfield FC (@OfficialBlues) June 11, 2020

The UVF is on a UK government list of terrorist organisations.

In a statement, Linfield said: "The design is of a football kit for a football club and any resemblance with any other design used by any other entity is totally coincidental and entirely unintentional.

"Any allegation or inference to the contrary is robustly and vigorously rejected by this club which prides itself on being inclusive, open to all and representative of all."

The club currently sit top of the NIFL Premiership table, with the season currently suspended due to the coronavirus.