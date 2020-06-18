Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish charged with driving without due care

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

West Midlands Police said the charges follow an incident in Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday 29 March.

An investigation was launched after reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot, the force said.

Grealish is scheduled to appear in court before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25 to answer the charges.

A statement from West Midlands Police read: "A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

"Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, March 29.

"An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.

"The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on August 25."