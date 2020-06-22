Construction worker dies at Monaco's training ground after rock falls from cliff

Monaco announced some tragic news on Monday

Monaco said a construction worker died at the French club's training ground on Monday after a piece of rock from a cliff face came loose.

Monaco train at a hilly commune in southeastern France called La Turbie, where a cliff overlooks one side of the pitch.

The club said in a statement that the incident happened at around 2pm when work was being carried out on the cliff face.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, now at Monaco, reacted to the news on Twitter with four emojis. The incident happened in a zone away from any players, staff or members of the public.

"AS Monaco has the pain of announcing that an accident has occurred at the La Turbie training center site on Monday at around 2pm, causing the death of a person working for a construction company," the club said.

"While protection work on the cliff was in progress, a piece of rock came off, striking the victim on its fall.

"The accident occurred in an area of the construction site inaccessible to the public, staff and players of AS Monaco, well away from spaces dedicated to sporting and medical activities.

"Deeply affected, AS Monaco wishes to give its full support to the family of the victim."

While the club provided no further details, sports daily L'Equipe reported he was a man in his mid-50s who was operating a mechanical digger at the time of the incident.