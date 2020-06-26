Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has built perfect machine, says Carlo Ancelotti

0:29 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Jurgen Klopp is the architect of a 'perfect machine' after Liverpool secured their first Premier League title Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Jurgen Klopp is the architect of a 'perfect machine' after Liverpool secured their first Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp has built the "perfect machine" at Liverpool, according to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton held their city rivals to a 0-0 draw in their first game of the Premier League restart, but the Reds' 19th top-flight title - and first for 30 years - was confirmed on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea.

Ancelotti says he has nothing but admiration for Liverpool's achievements under Klopp, with Liverpool also having won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Champions League during the German's time at Anfield.

"I have a great relationship with [Jurgen] Klopp," Ancelotti told Sky in Italy. "We already met last week when everything was pretty much already decided, I already congratulated him even before this week's events.

"But really, Klopp is the architect behind the success of this team, not only in the Premier League - but also for what he managed to do during these five years since his arrival.

"With a lot of patience, he was able to build a perfect machine."

Videos soon surfaced on social media after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge of Liverpool's players celebrating jubilantly with their manager, following their season-long charge towards the title.

Ancelotti, who lives next door to Georginio Wijnaldum, said that he heard noisy celebrations across Merseyside as the news broke that Liverpool had become champions.

When asked what it was like waking up as Everton boss on the day Liverpool won the league, Ancelotti said: "It's more like how does he [Klopp] sleep! There were a few bangs last night after Manchester City's game.

"It got much calmer later on as I live on the outskirts, but anyway Liverpool were waiting for this victory for a lot of time so it's normal that they celebrated the way they did even with all the restrictions that continue being in place.

"My neighbour is [Georginio] Wijnaldum! But they ended up celebrating somewhere else."

'I can't tell you if Everton will be the last team I coach'

Ancelotti, 61, was appointed Everton manager on a four-and-a-half-year deal in December 2019.

Despite spending 25 years in management, overseeing the fortunes of nine other clubs in Europe's top five leagues prior to his arrival at Goodison Park, the Italian insists he will carry on coaching for as long as his services are in demand.

"I will carry on coaching as long as I find a club that will give me that possibility," he said.

"That's the basis of everything, there are two conditions: that you want to coach and you find someone that lets you coach.

"Clubs continue to give me that possibility, so as long as there are these two conditions I will carry on coaching.

"I can't tell you now if Everton will be the last team [I'll coach], certainly I would like to carry out a long-term project with this club, not a short or medium-term one."

