Sports to come together to celebrate NHS and key workers

Twickenham Stadium showed its support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic

A range of sports, including football, cricket and rugby union, are to come together to celebrate the NHS and key workers on the organisation's 72nd birthday this weekend.

Members of the public are also encouraged to take part in the 'Thank You Together' initiative by applauding the "commitment, courage and sacrifice shown by so many" on their doorsteps at 5pm on Sunday.

This weekend's Premier League and EFL fixtures will be preceded by a moment's applause, while England's Test series against the West Indies - which begins on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports - has been named the #raisethebat series.

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones and a selection of his players will also record thank you messages.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "The Premier League will support the NHS and its moment of thanks to recognise the efforts of the health workers, key workers and all those who have shown kindness and care to others during these months."

A message of thanks to the NHS is displayed on Wembley Way during the pandemic

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney added: "Rugby, like the wider sporting community and the nation as a whole, is extremely grateful to and proud of all those who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic going above and beyond to support local communities and the NHS.

"We have been inspired by many stories across the country showing spirit and resilience in these challenging times to ensure that we will come through this together and emerge stronger."

The public regularly showed its appreciation for the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in the 'Clap for our Carers' campaign, which saw millions of people stand and applaud on their doorsteps every Thursday at 8pm.