Fantasy Tips of the Week: Why have you not got Bruno Fernandes?

Are any of these players already featuring in your Fantasy Football XI?

With the restart throwing up some surprising, and not so surprising statistics, the Fantasy Football team look at some potential picks for the remainder of the season.

With bragging rights, and even money at stake in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, Billy Lumsden is on hand to offer some tips for the last six matchdays.

Some players have come out of the traps firing, while some may benefit from generous upcoming fixtures. Read on to see three players who could be the shining light for your Fantasy Football team with the end of the season looming.

Bruno Fernandes - £10.1m

What is there to say about Bruno Fernandes since he joined Manchester United? Aside from making them tick, United are now on the brink of the top four with six games to play, on with a pretty generous run-in to sink their teeth into.

Staggeringly, Bruno is in 88.5 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football teams, and it is easy to see why. Since coming into the game, he has accumulated 81 points in eight games, averaging 10.1 per match. This includes three posts of 14 points and a 21-point haul against Brighton last time out.

Bruno Fernandes has been on fine form of late for Man Utd

He has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, scoring five goals, assisting three and earning four man-of-the-match awards in his short time with United. If you have not got him in your side already, why not? Secondly, with Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and an out-of-form Leicester yet to play, even his current price of £10.1m looks a steal.

Rui Patricio - £6.8m

Rui Patricio has kept 11 clean sheets this campaign, with a somewhat surprising seven of those coming in his last eight games. In that spell, the Portuguese international has tallied 73 Fantasy Football points, averaging 9.1 in that period.

In the three matches since the restart, Patricio has accrued 27 points, keeping three successive clean sheets behind the Wolves backline. It has seen the stopper go joint-second in the goalkeeper rankings alongside Nick Pope on 178 points for the campaign, and now only 10 behind Dean Henderson at the top of the charts.

With an inconsistent Arsenal side up next, followed by matches against Sheffield United, Everton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, Wolves could well tie up a Champions League spot before they even head into their Europa League campaign, keeping some clean sheets on the way.

Michail Antonio - £8.2m

Michail Antonio was the star of the show in West Ham's thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea, posting 14 Fantasy Football points thanks to a goal and an assist which subsequently allowed him to claim the man-of-the-match award.

Michail Antonio restored West Ham's lead against Chelsea

The positive about Antonio is that he is classed as a midfielder in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, while he plays as part of a front three or up front on his own for David Moyes' side, which adds an extra point for every goal he scores due to his position in the game.

Again, the fixtures are more telling with this tip, with West Ham facing Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich, Watford and Aston Villa in five of their last six. With a current selection percentage of just 0.36, could Antonio be the shrewd signing to propel you to the top of your mini-leagues?