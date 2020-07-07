Carla Ward: Sheffield United Women part company with manager

Carla Ward has parted company with Sheffield United Women

Sheffield United have parted company with women's team manager Carla Ward with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Ward joined the Blades as assistant manager in 2017, before later taking charge.

The 36-year-old had overseen the club's most successful campaign, guiding them to second in the Women's Championship before the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "On behalf of the owner, board and everyone at the club, I'd like to place on record our thanks to Carla for the four years of service.

Ward says a 'fresh challenge' is needed

"Carla was instrumental in the club achieving FA Championship status in 2018 and also in the women's team reaching their highest ever position in the pyramid before the 2019-20 season was curtailed.

"However, both parties have opted to go down a different path. We will announce a new head coach in due course to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign."

Sheffield United were just six points back from Championship leaders Aston Villa when the season was suspended, a decision which saw Villa promoted to the Women's Super League.

Ward said: "I want to place on record my thanks to everyone at the football club for the opportunity to work at what's been a very special club.

"From the moment I walked in, every single department has been so supportive and fully backing of the women's team and I can't thank them enough for that, it gave me an opportunity to learn and develop in my role and allowed us to achieve what we have on the pitch.

"For now a new fresh challenge is needed and I wish everyone at the football club the very best of luck."