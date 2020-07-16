National League play-off plans ratified - games to begin on July 17

Barrow have been declared champions of the National League

The National League's proposal for concluding the 2019-20 season for its top two tiers has been ratified, the Football Association has announced.

On June 17 clubs voted to decide final standings on an unweighted points-per-game basis, subject to FA Council approval, with Barrow declared champions of the National League, King's Lynn winning the National League North

title and Wealdstone the National League South.

The vote also meant play-offs were set to take place, and earlier this month the National League announced a schedule for those 15 matches being played across 16 days from this Friday, July 17, to August 1.

A statement from the FA on Thursday said: "The FA Council has ratified both the National League's proposal on concluding the 2019-20 season at Steps 1 and 2 of the National League System [NLS] and the required amendments to the NLS Regulations and Standardised Rules for it to become effective.

"The ratification follows a recommendation from our Alliance Leagues Committee and allows the National League to: rank clubs on a points per game basis; apply the automatic promotion and relegation based on the position of clubs on that basis; and proceed with play-off matches in accordance with the Government's return to domestic competition guidance."

Ebbsfleet, AFC Fylde and Chorley have been relegated from the National League, and the League has said that there will be no relegation from the North and South divisions.

Six teams will contest the National League play-offs for a place in League Two next season, with Harrogate facing the winners of Boreham Wood's tie against Halifax and Notts County taking on either Yeovil or Barnet for a place in the final at Wembley.