Charlie's Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions, with just two more game weeks to come before the conclusion of the season.

3:25 Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins tells Sky Sports News he did not see Nigel Pearson's sacking coming and only found out he was taking temporary charge on Sunday afternoon. Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins tells Sky Sports News he did not see Nigel Pearson's sacking coming and only found out he was taking temporary charge on Sunday afternoon.

I think some people are looking at Manchester City at the minute with some confusion. They are playing well enough but not getting the results. City were not great against Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola has chopped and changed it too much, especially for some of the players.

Ederson and Aymeric Laporte look different class, but the full backs are nowhere near what they used to be. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy cannot get to the byline, and Walker particularly plays more as a centre-back. Things are not quite what they were, and City were disappointing in the FA Cup but all eyes will be on the Champions League. I do not see any real problems for them in this one.

I do however with Watford - what a time to get rid of their manager. They have Man City at home where they need at least a point. Will the players feel better now Nigel Pearson has gone? No. Will they feel more together? No, as they are still in a really vulnerable position.

Watford vs Man City Live on

Watford will be panicking, goal difference could be crucial and it could take another hit. They will not be able to battle-axe through this City team and I see another dismal night. The only way Watford may survive is by Bournemouth and Aston Villa not winning.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Aston Villa played pretty well at Everton. The late Theo Walcott goal was a real slap in the face for them, dropping points so late on. They had to change their style and swamp their defence, but they do have issues doing that. They cannot get themselves over the line in back-to-back games.

It now a game where they have to open up, and that suits Arsenal. They will still make mistakes but their organisation and shape is better. Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin can put Arsenal on the front foot, while Dani Ceballos is erratic but is a bag of energy - Villa will have a problem to see how deep they will play and protect.

A Villa vs Arsenal Live on

Nicolas Pepe has been a bit better, but Buyako Saka could come back in or even Reiss Nelson. I do expect Arsenal to win this - they need to go after a Europa League spot still, especially if they lose to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, who should still get a top four spot. Arsenal want improvement in the Premier League, and it will be another win for them here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

2:46 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Watford in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Watford in the Premier League.

West Ham have been brilliant since the break, and they will cause Man Utd problems. Eric Bailly might be out so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will revert back to a back four. Manchester United must be focusing all of their energy on a top four spot. This game is key and you would expect Martial, Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be back leading the line.

Could West Ham take their finger off it? Possibly. I could see them sitting in, but if they cannot support Michail Antonio, they will struggle to get out. Man Utd have pace and movement up front, but their defence is not right. David De Gea has world class attributes but his confidence is broken, and yet he stays in the team. He has become a liability for big games.

Since the return, Tottenham away was the big game and Manchester United drew that, with the games after being ones which you would expect a decent Manchester United side to win.

Man Utd vs West Ham Live on

This one is a must-win, which then gives them a cushion of a draw in the last game at Leicester to get into the top four, and they will get over the line in this one. It will be tense but they will wear West Ham down.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League.

It is a cracker. The relegation battle is intense, but so is the top-four race. Question marks are beside all three of them, but how do you pick a winner out of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United?

Liverpool will be agitated with themselves. Trophy presentations can go one way or the other. They are the champions and can go and beat teams by three or four goals to nil, otherwise it can be flat.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

A 10-per-cent drop is a lot when you are Liverpool, and setting the standards they have set, and they will want to be seen as proper Premier League champions on this occasion. Jurgen Klopp will be angry with them at the moment and I think he will play his strongest team and get a reaction from his players.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 1-1

CHARLIE PREDICTED: 1-1

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0

Super 6: Chelsea to spoil the party?

With Liverpool awaiting the trophy on Wednesday, only 14 per cent of Super 6 players are backing Chelsea to take three points home from Anfield, which would guarantee them Champions League football next season. Will you too go against the grain, with £250k up for grabs? Play for free, entries by 6pm.