Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Nottingham Forest flounder, Barnsley buzzing & final day review

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast assesses an incredible final day of the Championship season and looks ahead to the play-offs.

Sky Sports EFL reporter Jonathan Oakes is joined by presenter David Prutton and pundit Keith Andrews to discuss an incredible final day of the Championship, as Leeds lifted the trophy, West Brom secured promotion, Nottingham Forest dropped out of the top six and Luton and Barnsley secured safety in dramatic fashion.

It was also a dramatic night for Brentford, who missed a golden chance to finish second, Cardiff, who moved up to fifth and secured their play-off spot, Swansea managed a huge swing to pip Forest to sixth, and Wigan who were relegated in heartbreaking fashion after their 12-point deduction.

We also hear from Nottingham Forest fan Scott Eley, Barnsley fan Joe Beardsall and West Brom fan Alex Newton on a remarkable night for their clubs - all in very different ways.