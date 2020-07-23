Football Pride: Tottenham, Anita Asante and Rangers' Amy McDonald taking part in virtual festival

Tottenham's award-winning LGBT+ inclusion work will be showcased as part of a varied virtual line-up at the first-ever Football Pride festival on Saturday.

Club staff from Spurs, who picked up the Professional Game Award at the Football v Homophobia Awards night back in February, will deliver an hour-long session titled 'Road To A Rainbow Stadium' from 6pm.

Former captain Ledley King will join representatives from the Proud Lilywhites supporters group to reflect on the achievements of recent years and discuss their future ambitions with regards to creating inclusive cultures for all.

🎉 Exciting news!

👑 @LedleyKing is joining us for our @FootballPrideUK event on Saturday at 6pm

👉🏼 https://t.co/LgRBvw6nA9 sign up here 👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/NPThp2n8lS — Proud Lilywhites (@SpursLGBT) July 22, 2020

Last November, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was lit up in support of Stonewall's annual Rainbow Laces campaign, while Proud Lilywhites were winners in 2018 of the Football Supporters' Association Fans For Diversity award.

"Diversity is at the heart of everything we do as a club," says executive director Donna Cullen. "We're delighted to continue to work closely alongside the Proud Lilywhites in ensuring we create a welcoming environment for our LGBTQI+ fans and look forward to being part of this year's Football Pride Festival."

Other highlights on a packed programme include interviews with England international defender Anita Asante, who recently left champions Chelsea to sign for newly-promoted Aston Villa, and Amy McDonald, the manager of Rangers Women.

The virtual festival has been organised by the Football v Homophobia (FvH) campaign and features over 30 hours of programming, including quizzes, panel discussions, coaching clinics, a FIFA20 tournament, film screenings, and DJ sets.

"We're excited to be working with a range of partners internationally to build a diverse and engaging programme for the day," says FvH's Natalie Washington.

"We have three virtual 'stages' and a Family Zone, so hopefully there will be something for everyone."

Football Pride begins at 12pm on Saturday. For more information, visit the dedicated page on the Football v Homophobia website.