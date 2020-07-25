Coronavirus: Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi tests positive

Xavi has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old, who is currently the manager of Qatari club Al Sadd, is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement on Instagram.

"David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff.

"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.

"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."

The Qatar Stars League resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al Khor on Saturday with five games remaining.

Xavi extended his contract at Al Sadd for another year earlier this month, amid speculation linking him with a managerial return to Barcelona.