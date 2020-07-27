Jurgen Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year, Marcelo Bielsa and Emma Hayes also recognised

Jurgen Klopp has pipped Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and last season's winner Chris Wilder to the LMA Manager of the Year award after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years.

Klopp, whose side are now reigning European, World and Premier League champions, scooped the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year, with the announcement made by the former Manchester United boss himself.

In a personal message to Klopp after announcing him as the winner on Sky Sports News, Sir Alex said: "Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool 30 years since winning that league, incredible.

"You thoroughly deserved it, but the performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

"I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done."

Liverpool boss Klopp vividly recalled meeting Sir Alex for the first time and said he could never have imagined receiving a trophy bearing the name of the five-time former LMA winner.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get this wonderful trophy, it's really wonderful," Klopp said on Sky Sports News.

"I saw who won it before, some really big, big Liverpool names involved - not only Liverpool names - like Bill Shankly I think, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny [Dalglish] whose name seems to be all over the trophy.

"But the name on this is Sir Alex Feguson's and I know it's not 100 per cent appropriate as Liverpool manger but I admire him, not to say I love him.

"He was the first British manager I met and we had breakfast together. I'm not sure if he remembers it but I remember it still because in this moment it was for me like meeting the pope if you want. It was absolutely great and from the first moment we really clicked.

"I wouldn't have thought one day I would be holding a trophy in my hands that was named after him."

The award for Barclays Premier League Manager of the Year will be announced separately at the start of August.

Bielsa did not come away from the event empty-handed as he landed the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year award after leading Leeds to the title and a return to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Chelsea's Emma Hayes was named Barclays FA Women's Super League Manager of the Year after leading Chelsea to a league and Continental Tyres League Cup double.

Coventry boss Mark Robins and Crewe's David Artell were named Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Year respectively.

Gemma Davies - whose Aston Villa side dropped just two points as they won the title and promotion to the Women's Super League - won FA Women's Championship Manager of the Year.