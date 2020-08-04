Francisco Trincao: Leicester interested in Barcelona youngster

Francisco Trincao joined Barcelona from SC Braga

Leicester are hoping to persuade Barcelona to part with their highly-rated young striker Francisco Trincao.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his striking options and the club is hoping Barcelona's precarious financial state could tempt them to part with one of the most promising young players of his position in Europe.

Several reports on Tuesday suggest Leicester have offered to take the forward on loan for two years with an obligation to buy the player for £45m.

The 20-year-old is yet to play for Barca, having signed for them in January and seen out the rest of the campaign in Portugal with Braga, who sold him for £28m.

The Catalan club see him as one of their next best youngsters and do not want to let him go, despite needing to raise funds to reinvest this summer. They are looking to sell a host of high-earners.

Brendan Rodgers wants to improve the depth of his squad with Europa League football to come

Most notable among those are Philippe Coutinho, Rafinha, Nelson Semedo and Ousmane Dembele. However Leicester face an uphill battle to persuade Barca to part with a young star they value highly.

With Europa League football to come, Leicester are looking to add more strength in depth to their squad while trying to keep hold of their best players, notably Ben Chilwell, who is one of Chelsea's top targets.

They have managed to tie-down England midfielder James Maddison to new four-year deal.

