Manchester City sign USA's World Cup-winning midfielder Sam Mewis

Samantha Mewis was part of the USA's 2019 World Cup-winning squad

USA midfielder and World Cup winner Samantha Mewis has joined Manchester City Women.

Mewis has signed a short-term deal after moving from National Women's Soccer League club North Carolina Courage, who now have no more games scheduled in 2020.

The move gives Mewis the opportunity to train and play at a high level, given the uncertainty over soccer in the US because of coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has 67 caps for the USA and was part of the squad who successfully defended the World Cup in France in 2019.

Sam Mewis (right) celebrates winning the 2019 NWSL Championship with North Carolina Courage team mates Merritt Mathias and Lynn Williams

Mewis told the club's website: "I'm so happy to have everything sorted. The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested.

"The club is one of the best in the world and I've heard such good things about the women's side as a whole and the incredible facilities. I've followed the men's team too for a long time.

"This is a really cool, unique and amazing opportunity in my career and I'm so excited to come and see Manchester as a city, be a part of this incredible Club and hopefully help the team achieve their goals."

Manchester City are strengthening for next season as they try to win their first Women's Super League since 2016 and chase a first Women's Champions League title.