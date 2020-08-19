Paris Saint-Germain fans clash with Paris police after reaching first Champions League final

Police called to deal with PSG fans at the Champs Elysee

Paris Saint-Germain supporters clashed with police on the streets of Paris on Tuesday night after their side reached the Champions League final for the first time.

Several thousand fans took to the city's streets after the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in Lisbon.

Flares and fireworks were lit near the Champs Elysee, while large crowds gathered outside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium.

Fireworks and flares were set off at the Champs Elysee

Fans were seen dancing and singing together, although few were social distancing or wearing masks.

That is despite France experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases which has led the government to instruct the public to increase their use of face masks.

In France, they must be worn in all indoor public spaces, and in Paris, coverings are compulsory in some outdoor public spaces, too.

PSG's previous best result in Europe was reaching the semi-finals in 1995

The rise in cases in France has led the UK government to impose restrictions on travel to the country, which include all those returning to the UK from France having to enter quarantine.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or domestic rivals Lyon in the Champions League final on Sunday after their comfortable win over Leipzig.

The tournament is being concluded behind closed doors in Lisbon after it was postponed in March due to the pandemic.