Adama Traore: Wolves forward will not require shoulder operation

Adama Traore will report to club training after the international break

Adama Traore is expected to be fit for the start of Wolves' Premier League season after avoiding the need for surgery to clear up a long-standing shoulder problem.

Traore dislocated his shoulder on four occasions last season, leading to concerns he may need an operation.

But Sky Sports News understands Traore has been working on a treatment programme set out during lockdown and will report to club training after the international break.

Wolves, similar to many other Premier League clubs, face the challenge of preparing for the Premier League kick-off without most of their star players.

Traore has been named in Spain's Nations League squad to face Germany and Ukraine.

Also away on international duty the week before the start of the Premier League will be: Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Matt Doherty (Republic of Ireland), and Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto (Portugal U21) .

That means they will only have a few days' preparation in the West Midlands before Wolves' opening game against Sheffield United on September 14.

Wolves' first-team players are due to return to training early next week after their Europa League campaign finished on August 11, ending a season that lasted 383 days.

