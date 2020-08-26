MLS: Thierry Henry records first home win as Montreal Impact boss

3:29 Action from the latest round of MLS matches Action from the latest round of MLS matches

There were wins for the Houston Dynamo, the New England Revolution, the Chicago Fire, the Philadelphia Union and the Montreal Impact in the MLS on Wednesday.

Romell Quioto and Lassi Lappalainen both registered first-half goals as the Montreal Impact - in new coach Thierry Henry's first home match in charge - saw off the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

The Impact became Canada's first professional sports team to play in front of fans since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted play in March, with the crowd of 250 - the maximum permitted inside Saputo Stadium under Quebec's public-health guideline - scattered across eight separate stands in the 20,801-seat venue.

Also in action on Wednesday were the New England Revolution, who overcame D.C. United 2-1 in a game delayed 45 minutes because of severe weather.

Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury scored in the first half to extend United's unbeaten run to six games, with Ola Kamara responding for the hosts with a 72nd-minute penalty.

Elsewhere, lvaro Medrn and Ignacio Aliseda each scored their first MLS goals as Chicago beat Cincinnati 3-0 in the Fire's first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years.

Chicago led 2-0 after only 10 minutes thanks to goals from Fabian Herbers and Medrn, before Aliseda added a third midway through the second half as Cincinnati failed to score for the second straight match.

Meanwhile, Darwin Quintero scored two goals in four minutes as Houston eased past Sporting Kansas City 5-2 at Sporting Park for their first victory of the season.

Alberth Elis and Christian Ramirez each scored in the first half to give Houston a 2-1 lead at the break, and second-half substitute Niko Hansen gave his side a two-goal lead three minutes after half-time.

Quintero sealed the victory with strikes in the 57th and 61st minutes, while he also created goals for Elis and Ramirez to help coach Tab Ramos get his first win for Houston.

Johnny Russell and Gadi Kinda were on target for Kansas City, who still sit top of the Western Conference.

Kacper Przybylko's 31st-minute effort was enough to see the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0.