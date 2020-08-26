Coronavirus: Fans to return for Brighton-Chelsea friendly as government approves pilot events

Fans will return to the Amex Stadium for Brighton's friendly against Chelsea on Saturday

Fans will return to a football stadium in England for the first time following the coronavirus lockdown when Brighton host Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, after the government approved a raft of pilot events.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed on Wednesday a raft of new events where spectators would be admitted on a socially-distanced basis, following the ban on mass gatherings introduced in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The test events will also include a Premiership rugby fixture, three horse racing meetings and cricket fixtures in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast.

Brighton announced that season-ticket holders and some club members will be able to purchase a total of 2,500 tickets for the match at the AMEX Stadium, where several measures will be introduced to fulfil government guidelines.

Fans will have to wear face masks upon entering the stadium, but will be allowed to remove them once they are in their seat, or for eating and drinking purposes.

Supporters are to socially distance, and will be instructed to remain in the seat they are allocated to ensure a low risk of transmission.

Stewards will also be permitted to carry out random temperature checks on supporters whose details will be stored in line with the government's track and trace system.

