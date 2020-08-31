Steve Lee: Sky Sports reporter and broadcaster dies aged 68

Steve Lee worked for over 30 years on football and cricket for Sky and the BBC

Sky Sports reporter and commentator Steve Lee has died at the age of 68.

Lee worked across football and cricket for Sky and BBC Midlands for more than 30 years.

The news was confirmed on Monday evening by his daughter Rebecca on Facebook who said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share that we lost our lovely Dad, Steve Lee, very suddenly on Sunday.

We’re sorry to learn the news that Steve Lee, who covered the Sky Blues for @bbcmtd and @SkySports for many years, has sadly passed away.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Steve’s family and friends at this sad time. — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 31, 2020

"We are coming to terms with the news and will share details of the funeral when we are able to. Love you Dad."

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, added: "Everyone is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Steve, a great friend of Sky Sports.

"Steve was a highly respected reporter within the industry and an informative voice on Sky's Football League coverage.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of our former sports presenter Steve Lee at the age of 68. A superb broadcaster who will be sadly missed. The thoughts of everyone here at BBC Midlands Today are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/xlvD56vp6o — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) August 31, 2020

"We will miss him very much. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Steve Scott, head of the Sky Sports News TV channel, said: "Steve was a really good friend of Sky Sports News and was a big part of the channel's early success, building our credibility in the Midlands due to his long-standing reputation in the area.

"He was on our screens regularly, covering football and county cricket with distinction. Steve will be greatly missed."