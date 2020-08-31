Football News

Steve Lee: Sky Sports reporter and broadcaster dies aged 68

Last Updated: 31/08/20 8:54pm

Steve Lee worked for over 30 years on football and cricket for Sky and the BBC
Sky Sports reporter and commentator Steve Lee has died at the age of 68.

Lee worked across football and cricket for Sky and BBC Midlands for more than 30 years.

The news was confirmed on Monday evening by his daughter Rebecca on Facebook who said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share that we lost our lovely Dad, Steve Lee, very suddenly on Sunday.

"We are coming to terms with the news and will share details of the funeral when we are able to. Love you Dad."

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, added: "Everyone is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Steve, a great friend of Sky Sports.

"Steve was a highly respected reporter within the industry and an informative voice on Sky's Football League coverage.

"We will miss him very much. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Steve Scott, head of the Sky Sports News TV channel, said: "Steve was a really good friend of Sky Sports News and was a big part of the channel's early success, building our credibility in the Midlands due to his long-standing reputation in the area.

"He was on our screens regularly, covering football and county cricket with distinction. Steve will be greatly missed."

