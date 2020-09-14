Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Championship, League One and League Two are back with a bang!

What a return! The Championship, League One and League Two are back in full swing, and the Sky Sports EFL Podcast is here to dissect all the key action.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Andy Hinchcliffe and Keith Andrews to look back at all the action from a highly-entertaining opening weekend, while we also hear from Birmingham midfielder Adam Clayton in Ten To Tackle.

In the Championship there were slightly unconvincing opening weekend wins for the relegated trio of Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich, while Brentford were beaten by Birmingham and there were big victories for Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.

In League One we look at Wigan's plight following their defeat to Ipswich, Charlton and Hull bouncing back from relegation with wins, and a surprise result for Accrington against Peterborough.

Then in League Two there was a huge victory for EFL new boys Harrogate at Southend, before wrapping up the rest of the action.