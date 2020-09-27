Women's FA Cup round-up: Everton, Birmingham and Man City into semis

Everton celebrate at full-time after victory over Chelsea

A round-up of all the action in Sunday's three Women's FA Cup quarter-finals, as Everton, Birmingham and Man City progress.

Everton through after snatching win over Chelsea

Everton advanced to the Women's FA Cup semi-finals after snatching a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park and overcoming Chelsea's attacking qualities.

The travelling side opened the scoring with a composed finish inside the box from Scottish midfielder Erin Cuthbert after four minutes.

Danish forward Pernille Harder - a summer signing - made her full debut and assisted the goal for Chelsea.

Everton slowly grew into the game and levelled the scores later in the half with Lucy Graham, the Toffees captain and leading goalscorer, hitting the net with a diving header.

Chelsea could have gone ahead twice at the start of the second 45 - but goalkeeper Sandy MacIver kept the home side in the game by denying Fran Kirby and Harder.

Bethany England, who won the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year, came on in the second half but made little difference in the empty 39,572-capacity stadium.

In the 64th minute, Everton took the lead after scoring another stunning diving header - this time by summer signing Valerie Gauvin.

It is safe to say Willie Kirk's side have continued their fantastic start to the season - they are joint top in the Women's Super League with Arsenal - now they have denied Chelsea their hopes of a domestic triple. Everton will face Birmingham later in the week.

Hampton the hero as Birmingham win on pens

Hannah Hampton's heroics secured Birmingham's place in the Women's FA Cup semi-final after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Brighton following a 2-2 draw.

Birmingham opened the scoring inside five minutes with a powerful close-range effort by Sarah Mayling after Abbi Grant's cross from the left, before Brighton drew level in the 25th minute courtesy of captain Danielle Bowman's calm spot-kick.

Mollie Green restored Birmingham's lead with an early second-half penalty but Brighton upped the intensity and were rewarded for their efforts with a last-minute equaliser. Substitute Denise O'Sullivan, on loan from North Carolina Courage, found herself unmarked in the box and headed home Fliss Gibbons' cross to take the match to extra time.

A flurry of opportunities followed. Rianna Jarrett's strike was well stopped by Birmingham goalkeeper Hampton, while Jamie-Lee Napier went close with a curling shot at the other end, but the two sides could not be separated and it remained 2-2.

Brighton's Kayleigh Green and Birmingham's Claudia Walker both missed but Hampton saved from Megan Connolly before Georgia Brougham scored the winning penalty. Birmingham will now face Everton in the semi-finals on September 30.

Kelly, Stanway see Man City through

First-half goals from Chloe Kelly and Georgia Stanway helped Manchester City beat Leicester 2-1 in their Women's FA Cup quarter-final.

Kelly opened the scoring with a penalty after Stanway was brought down, stepping up to send a powerful right-footed effort inside the left post.

Stanway added a fine individual second as lobbed the goalkeeper from just inside the area.

Leicester pulled one back late on through another penalty. Millie Farrow was fouled in the area and Charlie Devlin made no mistake with the spot-kick.

However, they could not find a leveller as Manchester City booked a semi-final meeting with Arsenal.