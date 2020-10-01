Fantasy Football: Transfer Trends, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford among names

With the Overhaul drawing ever closer, Billy Lumsden looks at some of the transfer trends in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football market.

Making transfers - or should I rephrase, making effective transfers at the right time - can be the difference between coming home empty handed and landing the £50,000. Failing that, bragging rights in mini leagues are always at stake, so get the edge over your opponents and utilise your transfers to the best of your ability.

The Overhaul (unlimited transfers from Sunday October 4 to Saturday October 17, times still to be stated) is an important period in which you can completely re-shape and re-structure your side to exactly what you desire. It does still have to be within the £100m budget, but you could make 11 changes if you want, and the rest!

Some players are more popular than others among Fantasy Football managers, but there are additional worthy considerations which could act as 'differentials' to make all the difference.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £9.3m

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after giving Everton a 1-0 lead at Crystal Palace

It has been quite the start for the Everton frontman. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all three of his Premier League matches so far, including a hat-trick against West Brom in between goals at Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The Englishman has registered 38 Fantasy Football points, just one behind the current frontrunner Jamie Vardy. With Brighton at home to follow before the Overhaul, Calvert-Lewin could add to his total and add to his selection percentage by continuing to deliver the goals.

Speaking of which, at the time of writing he is the most transferred player in across the week, with his percentage in Fantasy Football teams standing at just 12.71 per cent despite this. He could well prove to be a differential option if this does not rise, specifically as a cheaper option to be involved with your front three.

The 3-4-3 formation was the most popular coming into the start of the season, with 34.59 per cent of Fantasy Football managers adopting this particular approach. With a price of £9.3m, Calvert-Lewin could play a pivotal part in your chosen formation, especially if you like two expensive options such as Mohamed Salah (£12m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) in there alongside him.

Patrick Bamford - £8.2m

Image: Patrick Bamford scored late on to hand Leeds all three points against Sheffield United

Another player who has scored in three consecutive Premier League games is Patrick Bamford. A Leeds striker who has had his fair share of critics, he is now proving what he is all about at the highest standard of all. Bamford has secured 29 Fantasy Football points so far, but it could have been more.

He did reach tier one bonus points (two shots on target) against Sheffield United thanks to his goal in the latter stages of the game, but Bamford registered a total of four shots, proving he can get into those positions where the points can be posted.

Jack Harrison is absent for the visit of Manchester City, but his link-up with Bamford throughout the season will be paramount in earning a lot of points for Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa's side have matched it with everyone they have faced so far, and Bamford has been great value (£8.2m) for his three goals and two assists in five games. Again, his selection rate is just 4.04 per cent.

Matty Cash - £6.5m

Image: Matty Cash could be in the points with Jack Grealish this season

Matty Cash has picked up 16 points from his first two matches for Aston Villa since signing from Nottingham Forest. With attackers very much at the forefront of your thoughts when making changes, having Cash in your side is a value option for allowing you to reinvest 'cash' (pardon the pun) in the midfield and forward areas.

Perhaps one to sway away from with Liverpool at home before the Overhaul, Villa's fixtures include Leeds, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham and Newcastle after this point, all matches in which he could excel and bring in attacking returns as well as defensive.

With a selection percentage of just 1.27 per cent, Cash could be the perfect 'bargain buy', while offering an alternative to the rest of the defenders who are getting snapped up by Fantasy Football managers. Transfers like this could place you ahead of the pack.

James Justin - £6.3m

Image: James Justin scored his first goal of the season against Burnley

James Justin was a player who was considered as a decent replacement for Ricardo Pereira when he was injured at the back end of last season, but it appears as though Justin is earning the respect of even more Fantasy Football managers this term, with his current selection in the top 1,000 players standing at 34.4 per cent.

It is the £6.3m that is the most attractive element about the rampant wing back. Again it allows you to reinvest further up the pitch, but the fact Justin has brought in 21 points already is an additional positive to this particular transfer.

Even in a game where Leicester conceded two goals against Manchester City, Justin found a way to bring in four points by the means of tier two tackle bonus points. A goal, an assist and a clean sheet can reinforce the strong start to the season for Justin, and it is another worthy route to venture down when bringing in a defender.

Leandro Trossard - £7.6m

Image: Brighton's Leandro Trossard takes a shot on goal

Leandro Trossard must have had nightmares about the woodwork on Saturday night. Having struck the frame of the goal on three occasions against Manchester United, Fantasy Football owners (currently just one per cent) will have been disappointed not to see his name on the scoresheet. That being said, Trossard did walk away with the man-of-the-match award.

A goal against Chelsea and an assist against Newcastle before the Man Utd clash stands the Belgian in good stead for selection during the Overhaul. Four of Brighton's fixtures post-Everton include Crystal Palace, West Brom, Burnley and Aston Villa.

An opportunity for points is available with Trossard, who has 17 points to his name after three games, the second most out of any Brighton individual.

Will you stick with the transfer trends, or will you take matters into your own hands with the Overhaul just a few days away? Play for free here.