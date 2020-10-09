Several other members of the first-team squad are also self-isolating

Aston Villa Women postpone two matches after one member of squad tests positive for coronavirus

Aston Villa Women have postponed their next two matches against Bristol City (October 11) and Chelsea (October 17) after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The players were tested as they prepared to face Bristol City in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

After one player returned a positive test and with several other players having came into close contact with the player, the Football Association has agreed to postpone the club's next two fixtures.

The player who has tested positive will begin a period of 10 days in self-isolation while those who came into close contact with her will need to for 14 days.

A statement read: "Aston Villa Women can confirm that a member of our first-team squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Several other members of the squad will also enter a period of self-isolation.

"Due to these developments, we have since agreed with the FA to postpone our next two fixtures, against Bristol City (October 11) and Chelsea (October 17).

"Aston Villa's main priority is the health and safety of our players, staff, and opponents."

Villa are next due to play in the Continental League Cup on November 3 against Coventry.

