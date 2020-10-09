Lost Lionesses: The black pioneers of women's football

They are the 'Lost Lionesses' - the black pioneers of the women's game whose achievements are finally brought into the spotlight in the latest edition of The Women's Football Show on Sky Sports.

In a special piece to celebrate Black History Month, we explore the stories of Kerry Davis - the first BAME women's footballer to play for England and second in the list of leading goalscorers behind Kelly Smith - and Mary Phillip, the first black player to captain the women's national team.

We ask: why don't we know more about their contributions to the women's game in this country?

The Football Association says "BAME engagement will be at the forefront of our [women's football] strategy over the next four years".

The tribute feature, which also hears from Anita Asante and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, also examines the case of Emma Clarke and hears from a historian that the player recognised as the first black British female footballer may actually be the subject of mistaken identity.

Elsewhere, Liverpool striker Rinsola Babajide and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan join the show to discuss diversity in the women's game, while Sky Sports' campaign against online hate is also on the agenda.

It's an episode not to be missed - watch The Women's Football Show at 6pm on Sky Sports Football on Friday October 9.