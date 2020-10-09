Premier League clubs make non-televised games available via Box Office

Premier League on Sky Box Office: Important information for Sky Customers

Friday 9 October 2020 18:08, UK

Premier League logo

As a result of the continued absence of fans from stadia, the Premier League has announced that additional non-televised fixtures in October will be made available via pay-per-view.

This decision has been taken by the Premier League to ensure fans can continue to watch their teams, and also to generate some revenue for clubs currently receiving no matchday income.

How can I access these games?

Fans can purchase each match for £14.95/€16.95 via Sky Sports Box Office, channel 491 on your Sky box. Sky subscribers on third party platforms can contact their service provider for more information on how to purchase these matches.

