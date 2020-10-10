World Mental Health Day: EFL and Mind combine for 'do one thing' campaign

The EFL and its clubs will once again come together with charity partner, Mind, to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10.

Mind's latest research reveals that more than 60 per cent of adults and over two thirds of young people felt their mental health deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, and the charity is encouraging people to talk about their own mental health and that of others.

Mind's 'do one thing' campaign aims to inspire people to make one small change or take one action to look after their mental health. As part of the campaign, EFL clubs will play their part and 'do one thing' to say thank you to someone deserving within their local communities.

On #WorldMentalHealthDay I want to encourage anyone suffering from mental health issues to seek the support they need. There's no shame in it. We all need to ask for help sometimes. It's also worrying to see someone you care about suffer too. @MindCharity pic.twitter.com/LdP1oXc7Qh — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 10, 2020

As part of @MindCharity's #DoOneThing initiative, this young Norwich City fan had a surprise from Christoph Zimmermann! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/65nbEt8vpj — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 5, 2020

Barrow AFC will be delivering match programmes and flowers to an elderly life-long supporter who has been telling friends how much she is missing football, while Crawley Town will organise a number of activities including delivery of a signed shirt, phone calls from players to fans and a virtual quiz for Extra Time Hub participants.

Millwall will hold a virtual coffee morning with a number of players, community trust staff and participants of the club's mental health programme discussing wellbeing and Covid-19, and MK Dons will be holding mental health workshops throughout the week, working with teenagers to highlight the importance of talking about their mental health.

After a difficult few months we just surprised one of our U9 PDC players by dropping in with the @EFL League 1 trophy and a few @Coventry_City treats.

I think the smiles show we have cheered him up. #DoOneThing pic.twitter.com/IEQLpctOV2 — CCFC Community (@SBitC_CCFC) October 7, 2020

Supporters can get involved in the campaign by sharing their 'one thing' of advice or activities across social media.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "It is fantastic to see EFL clubs come together to once again mark World Mental Health Day and support our charity partner, Mind.

"Looking after our mental health and that of others has always been vital but as we all feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has never been more important to continue to raise awareness and encourage conversations around the subject.

📰 Last year, @andysmanclubuk and the Town Foundation received donations from @htafc to support their mental health work.



🗣️ We caught up with facilitator Neil Waine to discuss their work and the importance of being open. #htafc | #DoOneThing | @AndysmanclubH — Huddersfield Town Foundation (@htafcfoundation) October 8, 2020

"The various activity taking place this week is a small example of how our clubs and their respective Club Community Organisations are at the forefront of tackling some of society's biggest issues. They play a vital role in improving the lives of so many people within communities across the country.

"I'd encourage everyone to get involved and 'do one thing' this week - one small action may have a much bigger impact on those around you and help someone in need."

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: "World Mental Health Day 2020 is arguably the most important one yet, so we're delighted to join with our charity partner the EFL and its clubs for it again.

#DoOneThing this #WorldMentalHealthDay!@WillVaulks surprised Headteacher Mrs Brayley from @pencaerauprima1 - and thanked the @CardiffCityFC fan and the school for their fantastic work supporting children and family wellbeing during lockdown.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/DtfFleG56k — Cardiff City FC Foundation (@CCFC_Foundation) October 8, 2020

"Coronavirus has undoubtedly affected the lives and routines of many fans. Whether that's seeing familiar faces on the terraces on match day or celebrating/commiserating the result with fellow fans after, many fans will feel that the current climate has left them less able to do the things that support their mental health.

"Whether it's going for a walk, learning a new skill or doing something creative, taking the first steps to getting support for yourself, or reaching out to someone else; Mind and the EFL are encouraging fans to 'do one thing' for better mental health this World Mental Health Day."

For more information on how to get involved with 'do one thing' on World Mental Health Day see mind.org.uk/wmhd