Nations League round-up: Portugal and France draw, Erling Haaland scores hat-trick

A round-up of Sunday's Nations League action, including a hat-trick for Erling Haaland and a goalless draw between France and Portugal.

Portugal and France lost their perfect records in this season's UEFA Nations League after playing out a 0-0 draw against each other on Sunday.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo had a good chance in the second minute of injury time, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris palmed away his angled shot from the left.

France star Kylian Mbappe was substituted near the end of the game having failed to make an impression against the Nations League champions' resolute defense.

Portugal stay top in Group 3 of League A, ahead of France on goal difference, with both teams on seven points.

Third-place Croatia have three points after beating Sweden 2-1; substitute Andrej Kramaric scored the winner, nine minutes after coming off the bench.

Italy were held to a 0-0 draw against Poland but remain top of their group after the Netherlands were also held to a goalless draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The match was supposed to pit two of Europe's top goalscorers against each other in Robert Lewandowski and Ciro Immobile. However, Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly left Immobile on the bench.

Italy are a point above the Netherlands and Poland in Group 1 of League A; they play the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick to help Norway thrash Romania 4-0, taking his tally to six in the competition. Alexander Sorloth scored Norway's other goal.

Norway are level on six points at the top of Group 1 of League B with Austria, who beat Northern Ireland 1-0.

Finland beat Bulgaria 2-0 in Group 4 of League B and Ireland drew 0-0 against Wales.