Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Chris Hughton, Curtis Davies, B Teams and Big Pictures

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast every Monday throughout the season.

Monday 12 October 2020 13:58, UK

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast takes a look at all the League One and Two action from the weekend, the latest Championship news, 'B Teams', 'Project Big Picture' and hears from Curtis Davies on Ten To Tackle.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and presenter Caroline Barker to discuss all the latest news in the Championship, League One and League Two.

There was a frantic round of lower-league action during the international break, as League One and League Two took centre stage, while there was also a big managerial change in the Championship as Chris Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi at Nottingham Forest, and Gerhard Struber left Barnsley.

Away from the pitch, the 'B Team' debate resurfaced this week as the financial struggles in the EFL continue, while the panel also assess the potential implications of 'Project Big Picture'.

We also hear from fans of Blackpool and Forest Green, and Derby defender Curtis Davies takes Ten To Tackle!

