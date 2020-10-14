Gary Neville to lead calls for independent regulation in football

Gary Neville, Andy Burnham and ex-FA chairman David Bernstein are part of a group which will call for independent regulation of football as part of ongoing debates about its future.

The group will publish a plan on Thursday outlining a series of reforms following several months of discussions as the sport examines new methods of governance in the wake of the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent regulation has been consistently resisted by the Football Association and its member clubs but may now be a more attractive proposition with several lower-league clubs admitting they are at increasing risk of bankruptcy without gate receipts as football grounds remain closed to the public.

'Project Big Picture' proposals Premier League reduced to 18 clubs

No EFL Cup or Community Shield

Special status for nine longest serving clubs - 'Big Six', Everton, West Ham, Southampton

Only six of the nine longest-serving clubs need to vote for major change

£250m immediate compensation for EFL

Figure also represents coronavirus financial bail-out

Club who finishes 16th in Premier League to replace sixth-placed Championship club in EFL play-offs

Premier League to commit 25 per cent of future revenue to EFL

The other members of the group are the Conservative MP and former sports minister Helen Grant, television presenter and former Olympic heptathlete Denise Lewis, Mervyn King, the former governor of the Bank of England, and sports lawyer Greg Scott.

Premier League clubs have rejected Project Big Picture but have agreed to create an emergency financial package for clubs in League One and League Two.

The clubs have also agreed to work as a "collective" and with transparency on any future plans that involve the structure or financial of English football.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Premier League said: "All 20 Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or The FA.

"Further, Premier League Shareholders agreed to work together as a 20-club collective on a strategic plan for the future structures and financing of English football, consulting with all stakeholders to ensure a vibrant, competitive and sustainable football pyramid."