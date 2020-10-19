Women's World Cup: Belgium, Germany, Netherlands put in joint bid to host 2027 tournament

2023 tournament was awarded to Australia and New Zealand in June

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 19 October 2020 09:02, UK

Fans of Germany during the Mens EHF EURO 2020 main round group I match between Austria and Germany at Wiener Stadthalle on January 20, 2020 in Vienna, Austria (Photo by Michael Molzar/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
Image: Germany hosted the 2011 Women's World Cup

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands unveiled plans on Monday for a joint bid to host the Womens World Cup in 2027.

A statement released by the three countries' football associations said they had already expressed their intention to bid to world football's governing body FIFA and that they would put together a formal agreement by the end of the year.

"Women's football is traditionally known for its strong sense of community, in which all those involved have an eye for the bigger picture, which is namely developing the sport further, both on and off the field," the statement said.

"The fact that we are tackling this project together as three football competitors, and also good neighbours, ties in very well with this philosophy.

"Women's football in our countries is indeed in differing phases of development, but we share the aspiration to give the sport a boost nationally and globally by organising this World Cup."

Trending

The last Women's World Cup in 2019 was hosted by France, and the 2023 tournament was awarded to Australia and New Zealand in June.

Germany previously hosted the tournament 2011 while the Dutch were hosts, and champions, of the last UEFA Women's Championship in 2017.

Also See:

It would be the first time for Belgium to host a major women's tournament.

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sunday Supplement Podcast