Phoenix Rising to forfeit home advantage in wake of homophobic slur incident if they reach USL final

The USL has agreed to a request by Phoenix Rising to give up their hosting rights if they qualify for the USL Championship final on November 1, "out of respect for the LGBTQ+ community".

Phoenix forward Junior Flemmings made a homophobic comment towards San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin during a recent game and, when no action was taken by Rising or the match referee, the Loyal walked off the pitch in protest.

That resulted in Phoenix being handed the victory with a 3-0 win and three points in the standings under competition rules, even though San Diego - coached by former LA Galaxy, Everton and USA forward Landon Donovan - were winning at the time of the incident.

The USL suspended Flemmings for six games but the victory boosted Rising's title hopes and they will now qualify for the Championship final if they can defeat El Paso Locomotive FC in this weekend's Western Conference final.

Louisville City FC take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Eastern Conference final and with Rising having secured more regular-season points than Tampa Bay and boasting a better goal-difference than Louisville, they would earn the right to host the final.

However, Phoenix asked to be allowed to relinquish the rights "out of respect for the LGBTQ community", and stated that being awarded the hosting rights to the final under such circumstances "was not appropriate and inconsistent with club values".

The winner of the match between Louisville and Tampa Bay will now host the 2020 final instead.

The USL statement added that the league "supports Rising FC's decision, appreciates its commitment to the community and has approved its request for forfeiture of hosting rights".

It also revealed it will work with clubs and the USL Players Association to revise its policies concerning verbal abuse on the field of play, including the length of suspensions.

The USL will also introduce sensitivity training for all players and staff.