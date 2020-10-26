Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder 'angry and appalled' over reports he quit France team

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba also taking legal action against The Sun newspaper, which published original story

Monday 26 October 2020 14:06, UK

Paul Pogba
Image: Paul Pogba made a lengthy post on social media reacting to reports he had quit international football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has denied media reports that claimed he quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.

The French leader this month declared war on "Islamist separatism", which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.

The Sun newspaper alleged Pogba, a practising Muslim, reacted to Macron's comments by quitting the national team.

"Unacceptable," the 27-year-old wrote on an Instagram post along with a "fake news" sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun.

"So The Sun did it again," he added. "Absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.

"I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some 'media' sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding the French national team to the pot.

Paul Pogba in action vs Crystal Palace
Image: Pogba played in Manchester United's draw against Chelsea on Saturday

"I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. Unfortunately, some press people don't act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring (if) it affects people's lives and my life."

Pogba added he was taking legal action against the publishers.

The report came days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was murdered for using cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds.

